’90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Season 2 Trailer: 2 Couples Return, 2 LGBTQ+ Couples Join Franchise for Explosive Sophmore Season

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Summer of love, or summer of disaster? The new trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise has dropped and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the spicy sophomore season.

“Don’t forget your hats and sunscreen, because no vacation fling is without drama that can leave you burned!” warned a Discovery+ press release on Tuesday, May 3. Judging by the trailer, these couples are going to need a lot more than SPF 20 to save them.

Season 2 of the series will include two returning couples and two new LGBTQIA+ romances — a first for the 90 Day franchise, Us can confirm.

After a short-lived tropical getaway, the pairs will face the difficult task of joining their vastly different lifestyles into one and decide if their love is real — or just a short fling in paradise.

Frankie and Ab by , for example, will have to navigate between friendship and romance after falling in love over video chat. The two met over 10 years prior on vacation in Mexico and had an unexpected threesome with Abby’s girlfriend Gaby.

Now in a relationship, Frankie wants to return to Mexico for a surprise proposal — and Gaby has no idea what’s coming.

“I’m going to Mexico to propose to my girlfriend,” Frankie says in the trailer. “The only problem is, my girlfriend has a girlfriend.”

Aryanna and Sherlon — a returning couple from season 1 — share son Odin, 12 months, but disagree on where to raise the little one.

“I got pregnant in Paradise and now I’m back to see if we can be a family,” the mom of one confesses after returning to Jamaica to see if her partner will give up his lifestyle to be a dad.

Returning couple Amber met Daniel met in Costa Rica four years ago but now are married and living with Amber's sister. The Florida native is worried her relationship might not work as well in the real world.

“It’s easy to fall in love when you’re on vacation, but in real life, there’s nothing easy about it,” the returning cast member says about her romance with husband Daniel.

“I left my whole life in Costa Rica to start from zero,” Daniel can be seen arguing in the trailer. “Don’t tell me I haven’t sacrificed.”

Long-distance couple VaLentine and Carlos met “after dating online for a year and a half” during the coronavirus pandemic, but the pair will find it difficult to compromise once they’re together.

“We are experiencing a lot of growing pains,” Carlos tells VaLentine in the trailer. “I feel like I’m losing my independence. I’m a grown-ass man!”

Rounding out the group are New York native Daniele and her boyfriend Yohan . Daniele is worried after falling in love at first sight, the Dominican native is pursuing her for the wrong reasons.

“I expected Yohan to live in poverty, but I didn’t expect his home to be as bare-bones as it is,” she confesses in the trailer after visiting her boyfriend's home. “Now I’m worried he’s only marrying me to move to the U.S. and send money to his family.”

The trailer doesn’t reveal whether any of these couples will figure it out or not , but luckily, fans will see for themselves soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise starts streaming on Discovery+ June 10.

