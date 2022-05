Fall River will host a food truck series this summer and is teaming up with PVD Food Truck Events to help make it happen. It's been my experience that some of the best-tasting food can come right off a food truck, so imagine my excitement when I got word about this. I know, you want me to spill the tea, so here is all you need to know.

