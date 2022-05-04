ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Most Charming Small Town in Every State – Trips To Discover

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May was picked by Trips to Discover as the Most Charming Small Town in NJ!. Big cities have plenty to offer, with the excitement of the hustle and bustle, world-class...

capemayvibe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Government
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trips#Bed And Breakfast Cape#Cape May Hotels#Luxury Hotel Suites#The Cape Collection#Cape May Bed Breakfasts
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WPG Talk Radio

NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban Also Does Away With This Very Common Convenience

When New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday, it'll also mark the end of a very common convenience, especially for those who frequent restaurants. As we prepare to say goodbye to plastic bags -- and even many paper bags -- in a matter of hours, products made of polystyrene foam will be going the way of dinosaurs, too. At least for the most part.
ADVOCACY
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania home for sale featuring built-in cave

MARIETTA, Pa. — A home for sale in central Pennsylvania has been getting a lot of attention for an unlikely feature: a rock cave. The home is listed for sale on Market Street in Marietta for $297,000. The three-bedroom, two-bath house sits on 0.17 acres and is described by Century21 realtors as contemporary.
MARIETTA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Raised Rancher on Lake Wallenpaupack

This vintage ranch house got a very modern makeover that allows it to make the most of its sloping lakeside lot. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. According to the facts and figures given in the listing, this Lake...
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey baker wins Food Network competition

Remember a couple of months ago when I told you about a pair of New Jersey bakers who were competing on Food Network shows? Well, one of them came home a winner. Jaleesa Mason, co-owner of Mo and Jay Pastry in Little Falls, won the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship”, besting 11 other bakers for the title and the $25,000 prize.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy