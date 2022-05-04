ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road accident kills 26 in western Ukraine - interior ministry

KYIV (Reuters) - Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook. It did not say whether it was carrying any people fleeing the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The dead from Tuesday’s collision included 24 passengers and the drivers of both the bus and the minibus. Twelve others were hurt including the driver of the fuel truck, the ministry said.

#Western Ukraine#Russia#Traffic Accident#Kyiv#Rivne#The Interior Ministry
