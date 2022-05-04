Aggies to graduate Thursday

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. Most high school athletes might not know where they want to attend college until their senior year. For the Fountain family, the college decisions have come in...
It's been a whirlwind end to Cale Jacobsen's senior year at Ashland-Greenwood, and the all-state guard now has his college decision figured out too. Jacobsen announced on Saturday that he will be walking on at Nebraska, choosing the Huskers over Division I offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross. The...
The North Platte High School FFA students opened the Nebraska State Board of Education with a presentation about their fledgling program. Jacob Henry, Emily Hansen and Elleigh Fisher touted the program’s numerous accomplishments in its first four years. “I’m honored to be (part of) the first group with four...
Comments / 0