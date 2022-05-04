ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What happens next in Mississippi if Roe is overturned by Supreme Court?

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euVzK_0fScrgW700
Clinic escorts stand by the parking lot entrance to direct patients and deflect any interference from anti-abortion protestors at the Jackson Women's Health Organization (JWHO), Mississippi's last remaining abortion clinic, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON • A draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade sent polarizing shockwaves across Mississippi on Tuesday, setting up the potential for the state to largely ban abortions from happening inside its borders.

Politico on Monday published a draft opinion showing the nation’s highest court is ready to strike down decades of precedent to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, but stressed that the opinion is not final.

“It was just a draft opinion, but it’s certainly encouraging to see the potential that Roe is going to be overturned and that literally millions and millions of babies can be saved,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told the Daily Journal.

Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, authored the 2018 bill at the heart of the case that could potentially return abortion laws to individual states. Her bill bans abortions from taking place after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Currie said although she's encouraged by news of the draft, she also finds its public existence disconcerting.

“I do believe that it’s just a shame that we have a leak like that in the Supreme Court,” Currie said. “That’s devastating. But it’s good news for the bill. I always thought it was a good common sense bill. I’m proud to see Mississippi is leading.”

Mississippi is one of 13 states with a so-called "trigger law" in place. These laws, passed in the wake of Roe v. Wade, would immediately make abortions illegal in most instances should Roe ever be overturned.

Passed in 2007, Mississippi's trigger law would ban the use of the “prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug or any other substance or device to terminate the pregnancy,” but grants exceptions for the preservation of the life of the mother and for rape – but only if a pregnant person has filed a formal rape charge with a law enforcement agency.

If someone is convicted of performing an illegal abortion, they would be guilty of a felony and sentenced to no more than 10 years in jail.

Other states with similar trigger laws include Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Five more states — Arizona, Alabama, Wisconsin, Michigan and West Virginia — have pre-Roe laws that could be enforced again should the Supreme Court overturn the landmark 1973 ruling.

Derrick Simmons, the Democratic leader in the state Senate, said he hopes whenever the Legislature reconvenes that lawmakers would decide to leave abortion decisions up to mothers and their physicians.

“These are very personal decisions,” Simmons said of abortion.

But the chances of the GOP-dominated Mississippi Legislature passing legislation that would allow pregnant people to seek abortions are slim to nonexistent.

The leaders of the state’s two legislative chambers on Tuesday said that they support efforts to overturn the Roe decision, but condemned the actions of whoever made the document public.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement that he is personally and religiously pro-life, and he’s hopeful Mississippi's case will prevail in front of the Supreme Court.

“This important constitutional decision to restore our state’s rights, however, must not be tainted by unethical and criminal leaks,” Hosemann said. “Any effort to use political pressure to thwart the judicial branch of our government is unacceptable and dangerous.”

Similarly, House speaker Philip Gunn defended the law currently being challenged at the Court.

“While I condemn the leak, I pray the Supreme Court will stand up for the sanctity of life and overturn Roe,” Gunn said.

The vote configuration among the nine justices can change between opinion drafts. The court is expected to release the final opinion later this summer.

Liz Riggs
3d ago

Just read an article about celebrities that have had an abortion. Not one of them called it a fetus. They said that they aborted a BABY!!!! If there is a medical emergency then by all means do what you have to do but if you are out there being irresponsible, then take your medicine and either raise your child or let someone else do it. To me abortion is murder. If it has a heartbeat it’s alive!!!

