Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1145 PM EDT. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Killbuck Creek...including Killbuck...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water is encroaching on State Route 105 in Sandusky County northeast of U.S. 23. Water is in the backyard of residents on Bierley, Bridge, and Water Streets in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 PM EDT Saturday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.8 feet on 04/19/1940. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO