Regular readers will know that I dabble in photography and videography. I recently picked up an Atomos Ninja V field monitor (a screen that I can attach to a camera to give me a better view and it also allows me to record to it over HDMI rather than record to the camera itself) to act as a recorder. You can pop SSD drives into the Ninja V for access to faster and cheaper storage than buying high-capacity SD cards or the CF Express type A cards that my Sony A7IV takes.

