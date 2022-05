The global chip and semiconductor shortage bottlenecking everything from consoles to graphics cards will continue into 2024, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts. As VGC spotted, Gelsinger discussed the state of the processor market in a recent interview with CNBC. Ironically, Gelsinger reckons that because the chip shortage is now more prominently limiting the production of the machines and tools necessary to manufacture more chips, the overall supply will continue to drag behind demand even as companies like Intel try to make more of the things.

