Rafa Nieves, the agent of Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, said his client signed an extension with Cleveland because he didn't care about making more money elsewhere. "(Cleveland's front office) told him that they can't afford what he's worth, and he told them that he didn't care," Nieves said, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "He wanted to stay there, and they made it work.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO