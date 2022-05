CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — About 283,000 kids go to emergency rooms every year for sports- or recreation-related traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs. A concussion is a mild type of TBI. But experts say half of concussions go unreported or undetected and not having proper treatment for a concussion can lead to persistent symptoms such as concentration and memory problems.

