Exclusive: Sonos’ next soundbar will be called the Sonos Ray

By Chris Welch
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming budget soundbar from Sonos will be marketed as the Sonos Ray, according to internal documents and people familiar with the company’s plans. Expected to cost around $249 and go on sale in a matter of weeks, the Ray will be the cheapest soundbar from Sonos yet and serve as...

