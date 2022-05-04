ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU to Sanction Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank -Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed sanctions against Credit Bank of Moscow and the Russian Agricultural Bank, two EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday the head of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen,...

