Russia Warns NATO: Transport Carrying Weapons in Ukraine Is a 'Target'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

nope nope
3d ago

I do believe putin wants an all out war before his demise, and I think he's itching to get the US involved any way he can.

Concerned Citizen
3d ago

I believe if Putin thinks he is cornered or if his cancer is terminal I think he wouldn't care if he uses nukes or not. he will be dead either way and looking to take everyone with him. just my thoughts

Bill Schroeder
3d ago

Brain tumor Putin thinks he can win a world war and those Generals have no value to him. He'll send any Russian citizen to Ukraine to die and rank is no protection.

Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
#Ukraine#Nato#Target#Reuters#Russian#Ria#Ukrainian#Azovstal
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY

