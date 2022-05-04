Russia Warns NATO: Transport Carrying Weapons in Ukraine Is a 'Target'
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying...www.usnews.com
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying...www.usnews.com
I do believe putin wants an all out war before his demise, and I think he's itching to get the US involved any way he can.
I believe if Putin thinks he is cornered or if his cancer is terminal I think he wouldn't care if he uses nukes or not. he will be dead either way and looking to take everyone with him. just my thoughts
Brain tumor Putin thinks he can win a world war and those Generals have no value to him. He'll send any Russian citizen to Ukraine to die and rank is no protection.
Comments / 207