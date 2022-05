If you've spent even just a few minutes listening to country radio, chances are you've heard a song written by Luke Laird. The prolific songwriter, who moved to Music City over two decades ago, is the mastermind behind many country radio singles, nearly two dozen of which have topped the Billboard country charts. In other words, Laird is not a one-hit-wonder; he keeps churning out huge hits for artists including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and more.

