Blue Bell Runner and La Salle Professor Rises to the Penn Relay Challenge Yet Again, at Age 85

At 85, Finance Professor Dr. Josh Buch is going on his fifth decade of teaching, reports Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Buch is a Professor of Finance at La Salle University, Phila., teaching International Business, Global Finance, and Financial Markets and Institutions on both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

He also pushes himself to compete in the Penn Relays, held in the city each spring.

“I ask myself: “Why do you still do this?” he questions. “Then it hits me: Lucky me that I can do it.”

Buch turned 85 on Thursday and says he didn’t expect to win. “Winning is never really the point anyway,” he said.

Still the impact of his long-term Penn Relays participation still resonates. “This is, by far, one of the most profound things I’ve ever done in my life,” Buch reflected.

He finished this year in 4th place in the 100-Meter Dash For Runners 80-or-Older.

With no plans of retiring his running shoes or his career, Josh Buch says “As long as I’m healthy, I’m going to keep teaching and I’m going to keep running. That’s what life is all about, using the head and using the body.”

Read more about runner and Professor Dr. Josh Buch in The Philadelphia Inquirer.