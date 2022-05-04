ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Vintage Ferris Wheel, Forged in Phoenixville, Returns as Statuary after Long-Term Boardwalk Service

By Leah Mikulich
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WaxE_0fSb0wkM00
Image via Township of Ocean Historical Museum at YouTube.

The Asbury Park, N.J., Ferris Wheel, set to return to its site of origin, Phoenixville, albeit in a different form.

Phoenixville Borough Council has formally reserved a location where an Asbury Park, N.J. Ferris wheel — a boardwalk mainstay for more than a century that was built with Phoenixville steel — will return in revised form to its birthplace. It is envisioned as a “74-foot statue of Americana,” writes Jerry Carino for The Asbury Park Press.

Constructed with materials forged in Chester County and installed in 1895, the Ferris wheel was one of four wheels created by the Phoenix Bridge Co., a subsidiary of Phoenix Steel Co. The other three ended up in Atlanta, Coney Island, and South Carolina. But the one that stood tall at the Jersey Shore is the only one that remains.

When its gears stopped turning in 1988, the Ferris wheel relocated to an amusement park in Mississippi.

In 2008, the Schuylkill River Heritage Center purchased it for $50,000, and it returned to Phoenixville in pieces.

Today, those pieces — the original carriages, the motor, and some of the connecting beams — are scattered throughout the borough.

Securing the land to erect the monument was a big hurdle, according to Barbara Cohen, president of the Schuylkill River Heritage Center, and another $600,000 is needed to complete the task.

“We need a platform, and it has to be anchored to the concrete,” Cohen said. “We’re going to get an image painted on the platform based on postcards of the Asbury Park waterfront.”

She has an idea for a fundraiser.

“This is very exciting for everyone,” she said. “My dream is to have Bruce Springsteen (whose music put Asbury Park on the map) hold a concert to raise money for it.”

Read more about the historic Ferris wheel in The Asbury Park Press.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Spring nor'easter could dump 10 inches of snow in Pennsylvania and New York

An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Phoenixville, PA
Government
Asbury Park, NJ
Government
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Phoenixville, PA
State
South Carolina State
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ, PA

Powerball tickets good for $1 million from the Saturday, April 30 drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The retailers that sold the tickets were expected to be announced Monday, May 2. The winning numbers were 14, 21, 37, 44 and 63....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WIBX 950

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
Phillymag.com

After Five Years, Philly’s Biggest Restaurant Ever Is Now Open

Liberty Point seats 1,400 people on the outdoor decks of the Independence Seaport Museum. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. 1,400 seats. That’s the size of the Liberty Point (the new riverfront property from Avram Hornik and FCM Hospitality), which officially...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Amusement Park#Ferris Wheel#Statuary#Atlanta#Urban Construction#The Asbury Park Press#The Phoenix Bridge Co#Phoenix Steel Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy