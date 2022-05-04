HeathTech for Care: Applications are Now Open for European Innovative Healthcare Companies for the 4th Edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (13th & 14th, October 2022)
PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / The HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID®) event, held by the HealthTech For Care endowment fund, will take place on 13th and 14th October 2022 and will provide a forum for promising European life sciences companies to accelerate their growth and bring their solutions...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0