FORT DODGE, Iowa — Ben Johnson is the owner of Taco Tico, a Fort Dodge staple since the 1970s. Over the years, he has seen the changes the city has gone through. "There's been a lot of retail that's been closing down and leaving," Johnson said. "You see other communities that are starting to get that back, but we haven't quite yet."

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO