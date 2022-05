Much like the world of theatrical exhibition, the realm of theme parks has been gradually getting closer to normal in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doing its own part to welcome guests back to the experiences they know and love, Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is hard at work on changes to Fantasmic, which is on track for a 2022 reopening. While we still have no idea when it’s reopening, Frozen’s Elsa and Aladdin will be there to greet guests, as they’re among the characters being added to this new spin on a classic attraction.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO