Ready For Some Geek Ink… IL Tattoo Shop To Host Star Wars Night

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Moon Knight. Read on before you watch the finale, and your scales will go wildly out of balance. In Marvel Comics, Moon Knight has at least three distinct personas: Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. In the Moon Knight TV show, only two of those personalities have been on display: Marc and Steven. But throughout the show there were hints that there was a third, darker identity that was secretly manipulating events, and in this week’s finale, we finally got confirmation that, as we suspected, a third “alter” known as Jake was ratting around inside Marc/Steven’s brain all along.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO