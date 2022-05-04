ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Inside Princess Charlotte’s ‘Extra Special’ 7th Birthday Festivities With Prince William and Kate Middleton

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tdUB_0fSaNPAs00

A celebration fit for a royal! Princess Charlotte ’s 7th birthday was a special occasion in the household — with Prince William and Duchess Kate going all out for their child.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Royal Life in Photos

“Kate and William have one important rule whenever it’s George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday – they clear their schedules and avoid any work calls, unless there’s an emergency, to enable them to give their children their undivided attention," a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the plans for Monday, May 2, noting that Prince George , 8, and Charlotte both got a "day off" from school for their respective birthdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIG8Y_0fSaNPAs00
Duchess Kate, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte Jeff Gilbert/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

According to the insider, William, 39, and Kate, 40, wanted their daughter to have an "extra special" birthday with loved ones after previously having more low-key festivities due to COVID-19. “The gift Charlotte wanted more than anything was a pony. She has been taking horse riding lessons for over a year and is obsessed," the source continued. "William and Kate know that her passion for riding isn’t a [phase] and finally agreed to buy her one."

Princess Charlotte's Sassiest Faces: Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who tied the knot in 2011, held two different parties for their daughter . The family celebration, which included a visit from Kate's family, was held at Anmer Hall. "Kate made all the food herself — mini pizzas, burgers, sausage rolls, hot dogs, fruit wands, sandwiches, multi-colored cupcakes and ice cream for everyone to tuck into," the insider detailed, adding that the country house was filled with balloons and the parents unveiled a unicorn rainbow cake.

The little girl later opened her gifts which included a scooter and trainers from William and Kate. George and Prince Louis , 4, also surprised their sister with outdoor games such as huge Connect Four and Jenga sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHg73_0fSaNPAs00
Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock

For the second party, Charlotte rang in her 7th birthday at Kensington Palace with her school friends. "It was the first birthday party Charlotte has had with all her friends. She’s such a popular little girl and loved every minute of being center of attention," the source continued. “It’s obvious from being around Charlotte that she possesses all the personality traits to excel in her future role . ... Being in the public eye comes naturally to her – she rarely feels intimidated or complains about it. It’s something she really enjoys."

Prince William and Duchess Kate's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

As Charlotte continues to get older , the young royal has already reached several accomplishments when it comes to academics. "She’s a hard worker and right up at the top of her classes in most subjects," the source shared with Us , adding that Charlotte is "self-motivated and a delight" to those around her. "One of her biggest passions is language. She’s already well ahead of schedule and dipping in and out of a number of languages, though Spanish is her favorite.”

For more on how the royal family honored Charlotte on her 7th birthday, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly , on stands now.

