The son of nine-time major champion Gary Player has revealed that he has been banned from attending the Masters.Wayne Player, who failed to make the cut in 17 PGA Tour appearances during his own playing career, was barred from Augusta National for this year’s event after causing controversy during 2021’s ceremonial tee-off.Acting as his father’s caddy, Player held a box of prominently branded golf balls above the shoulder of Lee Elder in an apparent attempt at marketing.Elder, who became the first black player in tournament history in 1975, had been recognised for his place in the history in the...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO