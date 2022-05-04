ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WATCH: Monday-qualifying hopeful lips out three (!) times, then withdraws

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday qualifiers for PGA Tour events can be brutal at the best of times, but especially more so for for Ryan McCormick this week. McCormick was trying to qualify for the Wells Fargo Championship where Rory McIlroy is the defending champion. The PGA Tour posted a video of McCormick...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf Analyst Has Blunt Message For Sergio Garcia

Just a few holes into his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday afternoon, Sergio Garcia found himself in a tough spot. After driving a ball out of bounds, Garcia located the ball, but a rules official said that he ran out of time. As a result, he was forced to take a stroke penalty.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Honest Admission On Her Golf Game

Anyone who's played golf has gone through a period where nothing seems to work right - pros included. This week, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about the current state of her golf game. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San...
GOLF
Golf.com

Report: Phil Mickelson’s gambling losses far greater than previously known

Phil Mickelson’s reputation as a gambler precedes him, but the extent of that gambling — and his losses — far exceeded public knowledge, according to reporting in a forthcoming Mickelson biography by golf writer Alan Shipnuck. In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Mickelson made...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Lpga Tour#Golf Ball#The Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

PGA Tour Issues Statement Amid Sergio Garcia Drama

Earlier this afternoon, star golfer Sergio Garcia found himself on the wrong end of a botched PGA Tour ruling. After driving a ball out of bounds, Garcia eventually located the ball. However, a rules official said that he ran out of time. As a result, he was forced to take a stroke penalty.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Lydia Ko: "Menstruation, a problem with golf"

The frankness and naturalness of Lydia Ko at the end of the tournament played in Palos Verdes has been highly praised by the fans, especially the women. The golfer, who finished third in the tournament, surprised the reporter at the end of the competition when she explained that some of the physical discomfort she had had during the day was due to menstruation.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "Arabia? Nothing is wrong"

"The Formula competed in Saudi Arabia where boxing matches and other sports events were organized. And again: Newcastle was bought by the PIF, yet it is news that there are only golfers who want to go to that country to play. In this story, golf is the sport that has...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Thursday's Sergio Garcia Drama

There's major drama brewing about Sergio Garcia's future on the PGA Tour. Garcia is currently competing at the Wells Fargo Championship. Controversy ensued following his tee shot at No. 10. The 42-year-old hooked his shot and took a while locating the ball. Just as he found it, a nearby rules...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Here are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday afternoon. Since the starting gate was first introduced at the Derby in 1930, the post positions that have seen the most success are No. 5 (wins in 10.9% of 92 starts), No. 10 (wins in 10.6% of 85 starts) and No. 15 (wins in 10% of 60 starts). Smile Happy (No. 5), Zandon (No. 10) and White Abarrio (No. 15) are in those positions this year.
SPORTS
Golf Channel

Watch: Marc Leishman nearly hits Corey Conners with bladed bunker shot

Maybe if they are partners at Quail Hollow later this year, Corey Conners will take one for the team. But as playing competitors at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, the Canadian instinctively dodged Marc Leishman’s errant bunker shot on Thursday. Leishman, in greenside bunker on the par-3 17th...
GOLF
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend. One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman reacts to Open snub after penning letter to R&A

Two-time Claret jug winner Greg Norman has reacted to his Open snub by saying he is "disappointed" with the decision. At the end of April, Norman revealed his intentions to try and play the landmark 150th Open at St Andrews. Norman, 67, thought he could still get a special exemption...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy