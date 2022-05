WALLA WALLA, Wash. — It’s an award that’s only given to eight state agencies throughout Washington; the City of Walla Walla, is one of the recipients. Just in time for National Drinking Water week, which highlights the role drinking water plays in the role of community health and economy, Walla Walla is being recognized by the Washington State Department of Health. The city said this year, the week is extra special for the Water Treatment Plant team and Supervisor Tom Krebs who are being honored by the DOH.

