Indian shares extend losses after cenbank's surprise rate hike

Reuters
 3 days ago
BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses on Wednesday after the country's central bank announced a surprise increase in key policy rate.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 1.7% at 16,780 by 0844 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 1.6% to 56,058.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to 7.41%, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar to 76.27.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points, citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

