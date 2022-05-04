Ill-Fated Colorado Creek Crossing Ends Badly For Out-of-Staters

(CBS4) – When a car goes off-roading in the high country and gets stuck, a nonprofit group called Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery is there to help. Last weekend the group put together a team to remove an SUV from where it was sunk in deep snow in the backcountry on Shrine Pass. Shrine Pass is located to the west of Vail Pass and Interstate 70, and the group wrote that “it took quite a lengthy amount of winch rope to reach the vehicle from an area that was still safe for vehicles to be at.” Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery shared photos of the vehicle rescue on Facebook. They said it took only a few hours to complete. On its website, the group describes its team as follows: “(It) provides emergency support to local and state agencies through large area vehicle based search, person extraction, back-country access support, communications support and other means.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO