Grand Junction, CO

Ill-Fated Colorado Creek Crossing Ends Badly For Out-of-Staters

By Zane Mathews
 3 days ago
It actually could have been worse for a New York family visiting in western Colorado. Have you ever had a moment in your life where seconds after it happens you wish you could take it back? Unfortunately, takebacks are seldom possible. Failed Attempt To Cross Fast-Moving Creek. It happened...

CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Colorado 4×4 Recovery Group Pulls SUV Sunk In The Snow On Shrine Pass

(CBS4) – When a car goes off-roading in the high country and gets stuck, a nonprofit group called Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery is there to help. Last weekend the group put together a team to remove an SUV from where it was sunk in deep snow in the backcountry on Shrine Pass. Shrine Pass is located to the west of Vail Pass and Interstate 70, and the group wrote that “it took quite a lengthy amount of winch rope to reach the vehicle from an area that was still safe for vehicles to be at.” Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery shared photos of the vehicle rescue on Facebook. They said it took only a few hours to complete. On its website, the group describes its team as follows: “(It) provides emergency support to local and state agencies through large area vehicle based search, person extraction, back-country access support, communications support and other means.”
COLORADO STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KRDO News Channel 13

Police identify body found in southwest Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office have identified the body that was found early Sunday morning in southwest Pueblo. In a news release, the body was found on Little Burnt Mill Rd. just south of Starlite Dr. Police say 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was identified in the incident. The incident is The post Police identify body found in southwest Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
