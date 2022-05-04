ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

By Lee Voss
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should...

WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Road Closures Planned Around Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
Deputies, Troopers Bringing Extra Patrols On Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL -- With traffic fatalities continuing to rise, a new ongoing safety effort will get underway on Minnesota roadways. The Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County Sheriffs' Offices, along with the Minnesota State Patrol are partnering to provide extra enforcement along Minnesota roads. Starting Friday (May 6th) deputies and troopers...
DNR conducts muskie study at French Lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR did its spring Mukie assessment of French Lake this week. The assessment happens twice every five years, with this year being the first in a two-year survey. The DNR partnered with a local fishery to net muskie from the lake, tag untagged...
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

