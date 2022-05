A Minneapolis man goes on trial Monday, accused of lying to a federal grand jury about how he handled absentee ballots during the August 2020 primary election. A curious and thus far unreported detail about the man, who’s name is Muse Mohamed Mohamed: He has shared an address with members of a newly prominent political family, including the wife of a state senator and another DFL-endorsed state Senate candidate who is likely to win her election this fall. The post Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO