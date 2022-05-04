ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school. The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds. Karen Johnson, extension educator...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Woman With Mobility Issues Dies In Maple Grove House Fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Maple Grove. Fire officials in the suburb northwest of Minneapolis said that crews responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire in a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane. First-responders found a “significant fire” at the home, which prevented any immediate rescue attempt. The flames shooting from the home sent neighbor Matt Narum quickly out his door and across the street. “I haven’t seen a house or any sort of thing burn that fast before,” Narum said. “I sprinted...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Investigators share new details on Mankato woman’s disappearance

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of a missing Mankato woman. Nyawuor Chuol, 30, was reported missing April 25. She was last seen in Mankato by family, but police later learned she had been dropped off at the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at about 8:45 p.m. that same night. She left the gas station on foot.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving School
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake PD Arrest Boy Accused Of Causing $30K-$50K In Vandalism Damages

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood. According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood. (credit: Forest Lake PD) The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000. After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.
FOREST LAKE, MN
WJON

Avon Teen Airlifted Following Rollover Crash in Stearns County

ALBANY -- An Avon teenager was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Thursday night. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on County Road 10 and 390th Street in Krain Township, near Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Caleb Albritton was heading north on County Road...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wright County, MN
City
Howard Lake, MN
Fun 104.3

5 People Rescued From Frigid Water of Minnesota Lake

Spicer, MN (KROC-AM News) - Firefighters in a western Minnesota town sprang into action last night to rescue five people from the cold water of a lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded around 10 o'clock last night after receiving a report of a capsized boat on Green Lake near Spicer. A news release says the boat was about 300 yards from shore.
SPICER, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should be on the lookout for roadwork signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. The cable median will be installed along a 10-mile stretch of...
RICE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Meetings Help Connect Schools to Local Producers

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is working to help schools buy food from local producers and small businesses. The MDA is holding two virtual meetings to connect schools to local producers and help them sign up for the Local Food for Schools Program, a federal program that helps schools buy food from local producers and small businesses.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Assault Boats happy to hear about save on Lake Minnetonka

A boater on Lake Minnetonka is recovering after being rescued in April. He had been thrown from his new Boston Whaler, and the boat kept going in circles. The Hennepin County Water Patrol pulled him to safety, and managed to stop the out of control boat. The patrol was using...
MINNETONKA, MN
KEYC

Allina Health clarifies technical error

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health clarifies a technical error that led residents to believe its Maternity Care center in New Ulm was closing. KEYC received emails asking for more information about the status of the New Ulm birth center. On its website, Allina Health stated that, as of...
NEW ULM, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy