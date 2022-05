Those looking for welcome analog distraction from the digital world, or an opportunity to practice ‘mindfulness’ are directed to the Lomography Konstruktor, which will deliver just that in the patience-testing hours it takes to construct – plus the possible endless hours actually using the product. The process of constructing the inner workings of an SLR and understanding how it all fits together is ultimately an interesting, albeit very fiddly, one.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO