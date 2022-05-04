ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lspd#Police
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy