Morris County Jail Log, April 10-16

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another. Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO