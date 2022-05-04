ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

By Bruce Mikells
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight...

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Hurricane Preparedness Week – Officials Urge Everyone Be On Guard

Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1 through May 7. This it's simply a good time of year to start thinking ahead and ready ourselves for the upcoming hurricane season. Local and Calcasieu OEP officials and weather forecasters included are advising residents to keep their guard up and be mindful of the approaching 2022 hurricane season, which is June 1 through Nov. 30. Today Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to announce Louisiana's plan for preparedness this hurricane season.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Magic 1470AM

Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Louisiana#National Weather Service
Magic 1470AM

Bird Flu Spreading – Should Feeders Come Down in Louisiana?

Some of the most enjoyable moments of the day, at least for me, are those predawn hours when I can sit outside and listen to the birds greeting the morning sun with their songs from the treetops. We encourage the birds to come to our house and our backyard. We have several bird feeders placed throughout the yard so we can watch the birds from the patio or a bedroom window.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Fire Breaks Out on Steamboat Natchez in New Orleans

It's a story that could qualify for the hashtag, Only in Louisiana. I mean, where else could you find a story of brave firefighters putting out a blaze on a historic steamboat? Yep, that happened and it happened in Louisiana, New Orleans to be specific, last night. Here's what we...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Magic 1470AM

Growing Trash Problem Could Close SWLA National Wildlife Refuges

A place dedicated to the preservation and protection of wildlife, both flora and fauna, may find itself being closed because some people's children did not learn how to clean up after themselves. It would be a shame to have so many people miss out on this great treasure in our state because of litter but that looks like what could be happening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Painting Classes In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Many people in SWLA love to draw and paint but haven't been trained by a professional. We've made a list of painting class locations in Lake Charles so you can take your talent to the next level. Painting Fun Fact: Painting can be dated back to prehistory times when nomadic...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Lottery Prizes of $90,000 and $10,000 Expiring Soon

I would have to believe that you could earn the position as "Poster Boy for Bad Luck" if you managed to win a huge lottery prize but were then unfortunate enough to miss out on the money because you forgot or weren't aware that you needed to go claim it. Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens more frequently than you'd think it would. In fact, there are $100,000 in lottery winnings that could "expire" in less than 40 days if action isn't taken.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy