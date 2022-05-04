Kathy Kolasa: Sources plentiful to get more fiber in your diet

BA2.12.1, an omicron subvariant, is on the rise. Experts say its spread is due to human behavior and we should continue to mask indoors, open your windows when you can, wear masks when in a crowd, get vaccinated and get boosted when eligible. I also advise eating healthy and being physically active every day.

Q My sister says I need to eat foods rich in fiber to help maintain gut bacteria. I don’t know what she means by prebiotics. FH, Winterville

A Today’s guest author, Rafailia Vogiatzis, is a senior ECU nutrition and dietetics major who will complete her dietetic internship at Cox College in Springfield, Missouri. She will help explain the connection between fiber and gut health.

If you spend any time on health-related social media, you hear the words prebiotics and probiotics. If you watch TV, you see ads for products like yogurt. And like you said, advice pops up about prebiotics and probiotics in conversations with friends and family.

I wanted to explain why making sure you get enough dietary fiber is good for your gut. Our gut — our small and large intestines — is filled with bacteria. One of the jobs the gut does is to break down the foods we eat and allow our body to absorb the nutrients we need to be healthy.

The bacteria that live in the gut can be helpful or harmful. Experts say that our understanding of how this all works is in its infancy, but they are quickly learning about how our gut microbiome is affected by the foods and beverages we eat and drink.

I am training to be a registered dietitian nutritionist and I hope to help adults and children choose health-promoting foods and follow their physician’s recommendations to manage diet-related health conditions. One of the strategies I will use is to counsel people about prebiotics, or the types of foods we need to eat to keep the gut healthy. And as your sister noted, eating foods rich in dietary fiber, is key.

As a reminder, dietary fiber is the part of food that our bodies cannot digest or break down fully. You may have seen nondigestible parts of like corn, vegetable skins, leafy greens, and beans in your stool. Those can be considered prebiotic, and they react chemically with good bacteria or the probiotics by fueling them. So, prebiotics are the parts of fiber that our bodies cannot break down but still run their course through our intestines.

The goal is to have a larger number of good bacteria and yeast in our gut than toxic bacteria. That will help you reduce how often you have minor digestive discomfort like bloating, gas and rumbling belly pain. It can also perhaps lower your risk of developing GI diseases, heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, some cancers as well as help maintain your mental health.

It’s not known yet how much of exactly which foods will do that, so that’s why people say to eat foods rich in dietary fiber. Your sister might have said, eat quality or complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates come from whole grains; food items such as brown rice, whole grain bread, whole grain flour, whole grain pasta, oatmeal (not instant oatmeal) and whole-grain cereals.

A product that says whole grain means the wheat kernel was not taken out before the product was processed into foods like bread, crackers, pasta, cereals or granola bars. Other quality carbohydrates are vegetables, beans and legumes and fruits. All vegetables have fiber. There are easy ways to sneak in extra fiber using vegetables. Take the potato as an example. It is a starchy vegetable; however, the skin has fiber. So next time, make mashed potatoes and leave the skin, or eat a baked potato and its skin!

This also means eating less white bread, white cakes, French fries, white rice, pasta and other refined grains. Luckily, the southern style of cooking has foods that are a good source of prebiotic fibers. Enjoy food like asparagus, collards, kale, spinach, cabbage, onions, garlic, okra, butter beans and lima beans to get more fiber.

To get the most fiber you would want to eat them fresh or frozen, but canned versions also contribute almost as much. For example, a serving of fresh cooked collards has 2.8 grams of fiber, while a little was broken down in the canning process leaving 2.0 grams. Adult men need about 30-38 grams of fiber a day, while women need 21-25 grams. And a diet high in fiber has the benefit of keeping you from feeling so hungry all the time.

Follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25 and every day eat 3 cups of vegetables — including beans and legumes — 2 cups of fruit and 6 ounces of whole grains as part of your healthy meals and snacks.