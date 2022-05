We've learned more information about a 34-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was fatally shot by a local police officer. On Friday, April 29, New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police department began investigating an officer-involved shooting. A woman was reportedly shot by a police officer at a home on North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park. The unnamed woman who was shot by police was pronounced dead, according to New York State Police. After the shooting, police said there was no threat to the public, adding more information would be released in the future.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO