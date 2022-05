If you're born and raised in Maine or have spent enough time in Vacationland, you know that there's a handful of towns and cities on the map that could easily be mispronounced. No city in Maine feels the pain of that more than Bangor. From politicians to national weather people to famed musical artists, everyone and their second cousin seems to want to pronounce Bangor as Bang-er. So what does a city do when people just can't get it right? Clearly, you create an anthem.

9 DAYS AGO