Midland enlisted the help of Jon Pardi for their aching new drinking song, "Longneck Way to Go." For these men, there's only one place to go to numb the pain of lost love, and that's the bar. However, while the cold beers go down fast, it's the hurt that doesn't seem to want to budge. In other words, it's gonna be a long night on that barstool.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO