ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Much Warmer Weather Moving into Minnesota Next Week

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with rounds of...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Out on Northern Lakes Likely with Warming Tread

The warmer weather is making it more likely that the ice will be out in time for the fishing opener May 14th on nearly all lakes in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News jsys his contacts at Red Lake and in Ely indicate that they are now fully expecting the ice to be out in time for the opener. Schmitt says the exception could be on Lake of the Woods and the lakes in the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy