At least one person injured after trees fall on top of vehicle

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after trees fell on top of a car during Tuesday's tornado warnings and thunderstorms.

The incident occurred on McMurray Road in Upper St. Clair.

Several downed trees have led to a road closure from Johnston Road to Country Club Drive.

Power was out for a period of time and crews are actively working to clean up the debris in the roadway.

Upper St. Clair officials say the roads will be opened sometime Wednesday afternoon.