At least one person injured after trees fall on top of vehicle
UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after trees fell on top of a car during Tuesday's tornado warnings and thunderstorms.
The incident occurred on McMurray Road in Upper St. Clair.
Several downed trees have led to a road closure from Johnston Road to Country Club Drive.
Power was out for a period of time and crews are actively working to clean up the debris in the roadway.
Upper St. Clair officials say the roads will be opened sometime Wednesday afternoon.
