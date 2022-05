WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Citizens of a Wagoner County neighborhood have said recent developing is causing erosion, so commissioners have voted against 600 homes being built. Clayton Calvert, who FOX23 spoke to last week, said his pasture is seeing major erosion and his fence is close to washing away because of the new Rausch-Coleman development behind his home.

