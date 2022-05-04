ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school. The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds. Karen Johnson, extension educator...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving School
Comments / 0

Community Policy