Rain drenches Connecticut Wednesday; Sunny and warm Thursday

News 12's Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says Wednesday will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Showers taper heading into tonight and clearing just in time for Thursday's wakeup. Sunshine returns with a nice warmup before rain and wind move back in for Friday.

NEXT: The system we're watching for Friday into Saturday needs to be watched closely as some computer models bring us rain and other models keep us dry even though it will be a close call. Right now Mother's Day looks partly sunny and in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 60.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cool with showers and light rain developing late. Low of 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 70.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 62.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. High of 59.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 62.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High of 70