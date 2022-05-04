Your guide to getting orthopedic care in Charlotte

This content was produced in partnership with OrthoCarolina .

Does your knee pop when you squat? Does your back ache when you golf?

Here’s the deal: Whether you’re an avid athlete or a casual walker, muscle and joint pain are very common.

It’s estimated that one in two Americans has a musculoskeletal problem .

Yes, but: Finding care for these conditions can be confusing, especially when deciding what kind of doctor to see.

So, we asked two orthopedic pros from OrthoCarolina to break down the differences in what they do and offer guidance on seeking care:

John DeLucchi , PT, DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy), Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Sports Physical Therapy

What exactly do you do?

John: I provide physical therapy to treat musculoskeletal injuries.

I focus on patient-centered and team-based care that empowers patients through active treatment strategies and education.

patient-centered and team-based care that empowers patients through active treatment strategies and education. Context matters: I use coaching strategies and conversations to develop effective treatment plans based on patients’ goals.

I commonly treat patients after they’ve undergone orthopedic surgery. I also work with athletes of all levels and treat sprains, strains, and hip-, ankle- and spine-related issues.

Dr. Saltzman: I provide both operative and nonoperative care for knee, shoulder and elbow pathologies.

After diagnosing the problem, I recommend any combination of treatments; anti-inflammatories, home-based exercise programs, injections, physical therapy or surgery.

I commonly treat conditions like tendinitis, sprains, ligament tears (like ACLs), shoulder dislocation and tennis elbow.

What kind of pain warrants medical care?

Dr. Saltzman: Generally speaking, if a patient has significant pain or discomfort that is affecting function, mobility and/or quality of life, it’s never a bad idea to be evaluated.

How can patients know if they should see a PT or an MD?

Dr. Saltzman: There are a few “red flags” that indicate you may need to see an MD:

Inability to bear weight.

Deformity

Significant loss of motion or strength.

Instability

Catching or locking (feeling like you can’t fully extend).

Significant swelling

Here’s why: These can indicate a traumatic injury that needs urgent surgery.

John: For non-traumatic or chronic pain and injuries, a physical therapist can be a great resource.

Take note: All OrthoCarolina providers work as a team. PTs and MDs often collaborate to help a patient recover.

Do patients need a referral to go to OrthoCarolina?

John: Not necessarily; North Carolina allows unrestricted direct access to physical therapy services. Most private insurance carriers don’t require a referral, but government insurance carriers usually do.

Here’s the deal: It’s always a good idea to confirm with your insurance in advance by calling the number on the back of your insurance card.

What’s one thing you wish people knew before coming to see you?

John: Before your visit, write ‌down any questions or goals that you have. Your provider will probably ask you the following questions, so thinking about your answers in advance is always helpful:

When and how did this start?

What activities are limited because of your pain?

What have you tried that has or has not helped?

What does it look like when you are finally better?

The takeaway: A mentor of mine once said, “the goal is fearless, thoughtless movement.” I love to help patients overcome obstacles and return to doing what they love.

