In the modern age, people are finding all kinds of ways to save money and increase their earnings from home. One of the ways that people can do this is by creating passive income streams. Passive income streams are unearned income from a source other than a job. Some examples of passive income streams are investments, real estate and rental properties, and stock market investments. All of these are great examples of passive income. In the long term, this can create more robust savings opportunities for retirement or other financial goals that might be tough to meet with today’s salary trends. We spoke to a handful of industry leaders about how passive income can create sustainable wealth, keep reading to find out what they had to say!

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO