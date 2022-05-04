American Office Workers Are Looking for New Positions

Employee engagement has seen a drop since 2021, suggesting that employees are feeling increasingly fed-up at work, according to an April 25 Gallup poll. Engaged employees are enthusiastic about their work and are involved with the workplace. These workers understand their employer's expectations of them, feel like their opinions are valued and know about opportunities for development. Gallup measures this engagement by asking a random group of U.S. employees about overall wellbeing, productivity, retention and other factors.
