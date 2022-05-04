ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Office Workers Are Looking for New Positions

 3 days ago

Fast Company

The gulf between workers and managers is growing, amid the return to office

Managers and staff have very different expectations when it comes to flexible work, but a majority of leaders are willing to consider some pretty drastic measures in order to get their way. According to a recent survey conducted by GoodHire of 3,500 American managers, 77% believe there should be severe...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
Americas
Jobs
The Guardian

‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home became his new office. Part of a team dealing with supply chain issues, the job was a busy one, but never had he been reprimanded for not working hard enough.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Employees are increasingly less engaged, especially in healthcare

Employee engagement has seen a drop since 2021, suggesting that employees are feeling increasingly fed-up at work, according to an April 25 Gallup poll. Engaged employees are enthusiastic about their work and are involved with the workplace. These workers understand their employer's expectations of them, feel like their opinions are valued and know about opportunities for development. Gallup measures this engagement by asking a random group of U.S. employees about overall wellbeing, productivity, retention and other factors.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Office outrage: Sending emails ‘most frustrating task’ of the workday

NEW YORK — Does the 9-5 grind have you feeling a bit down? A new survey of 2,000 American office workers found that small jobs can really add up — in the worst ways. Nearly half of respondents agree that sending emails is the most frustrating task they have to do during their workday. From following up, sending reminders, responding and drafting new emails – 48 percent of those surveyed think emailing is the most irritating task in their day-to-day duties.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Research Has Found Hiring More Working Moms Is Really Good for Business (And Here's Why)

Working moms have cultivated a skill set that is as applicable to the boardroom as it is to childcare. As an ally and advocate for advancing women in the workplace, I firmly believe that moms, in particular, deserve to be appreciated for their strengths and skills at work. A new survey by McKinney reveals that only half of moms give themselves credit for bringing their "mom skills"--patience, multitasking, and efficiency, for example--to their jobs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

Women working for apps like Uber and Doordash often 'brush off' harassment

Gig industry platforms such as Uber, Doordash, and TaskRabbit fail to acknowledge the realities of women workers' experiences, putting women at financial and personal risk, finds a new study. Researchers interviewed 20 women gig workers in Canada and the U.S. and found that women—who make up approximately half the gig...
INTERNET
Upworthy

Company announces 30-minute nap break for employees every day with 'right to nap' policy

There's hardly anyone who hasn't felt the need for a power nap in the middle of a demanding day at work. However, most people soldier on with a hearty dose of caffeine to counter that mid-afternoon fatigue. An Indian startup is taking steps to execute a much healthier solution for its employees with its "right to nap" policy. Wakefit, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions startup, announced this exciting new scheme on May 5 in an official statement to its employees by Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the company's director and co-founder.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Japanese firms turn to four-day week as they look to improve life balance for country's notoriously hard-working employees

Japanese companies are increasingly switching to four-day weeks to improve the work-life balance for its hard-working employees. The shortened working week, which is gaining popularity around the world, encourages staff to take more care of their children or elderly parents, volunteer or pick up new hobbies or interests during the extended weekend.
ECONOMY

