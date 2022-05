You can check out a lot more concerts this summer in Illinois and Wisconsin if you take advantage of the ticket sale going on this week. Going To Concerts Is My Hobby, But... I'm a huge music fan and that includes going to concerts. If it was up to me, I would go to at least a couple of shows every week. Unfortunately, "adulting" gets in my way. I've got to get up for work in the morning. Also, paying bills and buying food seem to be more of a priority.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO