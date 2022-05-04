ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Much Warmer Weather Moving Into Minnesota Next Week

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with rounds of...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
96.7 The River

Weekend Rainfall in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The forecast was calling for between one and one-and-a-half inches of rain over the weekend and that is exactly what we got. The National Weather Service says we officially had .04 inches on Friday night, 1.01 inches on Saturday, and .23 inches on Sunday. The total rainfall in St. Cloud over the three days is 1.38 inches.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

MPCA Says Many MN Communities Aren’t Prepared for Climate Change

ST. PAUL -- A survey by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shows that 25% of Minnesota communities don't have plans to address extreme weather caused by climate change. And, only 12% of the respondents have a standalone climate adaptation or resiliency plan. MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler says as more communities...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:. We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1 SUMMERTIME...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The farmers market starts Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Area Farmers Market President Robin Heinen says the produce and plant vendors are a little behind schedule due to the cold spring, but there will still be plenty of items for you to shop for. We'll...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy