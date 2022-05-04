Much Warmer Weather Moving Into Minnesota Next Week

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO