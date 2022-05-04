ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should...

Highway 23 Detour Begins Monday East of Foley

FOLEY -- A major detour between Foley and Milaca begins Monday. A major reconstruction project on Highway 23 will close the road and force traffic to detour via Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 4, over to Mille Lacs County Road 12 to Highway 169 in Milaca.
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Road Closures Planned Around Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.
Wet Weekend Ahead for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Widespread rain this weekend will result in 1/2-1 inch of rain in Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota, with 1 to 2 inches across central and western Minnesota. The rain will become widespread by Friday night and gradually taper off Sunday. A few thunderstorms are expected across southern Minnesota early...
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
Weekend Rainfall in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The forecast was calling for between one and one-and-a-half inches of rain over the weekend and that is exactly what we got. The National Weather Service says we officially had .04 inches on Friday night, 1.01 inches on Saturday, and .23 inches on Sunday. The total rainfall in St. Cloud over the three days is 1.38 inches.
WJON

Deputies, Troopers Bringing Extra Patrols On Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL -- With traffic fatalities continuing to rise, a new ongoing safety effort will get underway on Minnesota roadways. The Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County Sheriffs' Offices, along with the Minnesota State Patrol are partnering to provide extra enforcement along Minnesota roads. Starting Friday (May 6th) deputies and troopers...
Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:. We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.
KEYC

DNR conducts muskie study at French Lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR did its spring Mukie assessment of French Lake this week. The assessment happens twice every five years, with this year being the first in a two-year survey. The DNR partnered with a local fishery to net muskie from the lake, tag untagged...
Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school. The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds. Karen Johnson, extension educator says this is a chance for 14 and 15-year-olds to learn farm...
