Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO