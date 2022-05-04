Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

The warmer weather is making it more likely that the ice will be out in time for the fishing opener May 14th on nearly all lakes in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News jsys his contacts at Red Lake and in Ely indicate that they are now fully expecting the ice to be out in time for the opener. Schmitt says the exception could be on Lake of the Woods and the lakes in the arrowhead.

