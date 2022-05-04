ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should...

WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ice Out on Northern Lakes Likely with Warming Tread

The warmer weather is making it more likely that the ice will be out in time for the fishing opener May 14th on nearly all lakes in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News jsys his contacts at Red Lake and in Ely indicate that they are now fully expecting the ice to be out in time for the opener. Schmitt says the exception could be on Lake of the Woods and the lakes in the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Deputies, Troopers Bringing Extra Patrols On Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL -- With traffic fatalities continuing to rise, a new ongoing safety effort will get underway on Minnesota roadways. The Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County Sheriffs' Offices, along with the Minnesota State Patrol are partnering to provide extra enforcement along Minnesota roads. Starting Friday (May 6th) deputies and troopers...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Faribault Daily News

DNR surveys French Lake muskie population

A team from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been braving the chilly weather this spring to survey the muskie population in Rice County’s French Lake. Led by the assistant supervisor of the DNR’s Waterville Fisheries Office Brandon Eder, the crew is in the first year of a two-year survey that nets muskies in the lake northwest of Faribault. The fish are then measured, weighed, have their sex determined,...
FARIBAULT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Should Be A Busy Weekend For SE Minnesota Farmers

Waseca, MN (KROC AM News) - Farmers in southeast Minnesota are expected to be super busy the next week as they will finally have decent weather for their spring planting. Recent cold and wet weather has kept many from getting into their fields, unlike a year ago. The latest Weekly...
WASECA, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Residents push back on proposed St. Augusta mine project

ST. AUGUSTA — A proposed mine in St. Augusta faces opposition from neighboring residents. According to an environmental assessment worksheet, Knife River Corporation is proposing to operate a 66.5-acre nonmetallic mineral mine producing construction sand and gravel in St. Augusta. The project would take place on several parcels of land, totaling 161 acres, and access to the site would be established off of 28th Avenue. ...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
